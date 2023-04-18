HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh keen on procuring paddy, clearing payment to farmers in same agriculture season, says Civil Supplies Minister

The rice millers have been told to raise an online request for gunnysacks for paddy procurement, says Civils Supplies Minister Venkata Nageswara Rao

April 18, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Venkata Nageswara Rao on Tuesday said that the government was contemplating procuring paddy and clearing the payments to the farmers within the respective agriculture season.

At a review meeting here with the rice millers and officials of the Godavari region, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that online paddy procurement was more effective for monitoring and clearing the payments to the farmers.

“The rice millers have been told to raise an online request for gunnysacks. It will be cleared by the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) for timely supply of gunnysacks for paddy procurement,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

State Rice Millers’ Association president D. Veerabhadra Reddy appealed for strict and perfect reading of the moisture level of paddy at the RBKs.

Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and A.P. Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Veerapandyan received grievances from the rice millers.

In the rabi season, 5.53 lakh tonnes of paddy will be procured in Kakinada district and 6.10 lakh tonnes in Konaseema district.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.