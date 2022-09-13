Andhra Pradesh: KCR should focus on woes of Telangana people, says Union Minister

‘Telangana CM is daydreaming to bring the regional parties together’

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 13, 2022 22:01 IST

Union Minister of State for Social Justice A. Narayanaswamy interacting with differently-abled people in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Union Minister of State for Social Justice A. Narayanaswamy has said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should ‘focus on the problems being faced by the people of his State, instead of looking at a larger role for himself at the national level’.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is daydreaming to bring together the regional parties at the national level and unseat the BJP at the Centre. How many TRS MPs are playing a meaningful role at the national level?,” asked Mr. Narayanaswamy., while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

He took a strong exception to KCR’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. “People of Telangana are vexed with the TRS,” he said.

The Union Minister said that the Prime Minister had given each of the Union Ministers the task of touring all Lok Sabha constituencies and review the implementation of the C Central schemes.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said his visit was aimed at boosting the morale of the BJP functionaries at the grassroots level and highlighting the performance of the NDA government in the last eight years. “The Union Ministers will identify the lacuna by interacting with the district administration and follow the issues till solutions are found,” he added.

Asked about the three capitals idea mooted by the A.P. government and the ‘Maha Padayatra’ undertaken by the Amaravati farmers, he said, ‘‘Let us wait and see how the developments take shape’‘.

