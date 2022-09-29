Andhra Pradesh: Karikal Valaven takes over as CEO of EDB

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 29, 2022 21:08 IST

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven took over the reigns of the A.P. Economic Development Board (EDB) as its CEO consequent to the expiry of the deputation on which the outgoing CEO, J.V.N. Subramanyam, came from Central services.

AP Housing Corporation MD Narayan Bharat Gupta took additional charge as the Vice - Chairman and MD of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited. This post was also held by Mr. Subramanyam.

Director and Commissioner of Industries G. Srijana and others were present when Mr. Subramanyam handed over charge of the posts to his successors.

