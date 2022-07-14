Andhra Pradesh: Kapil Dev to grace APL finals on July 17

Entry to ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is free, says ACA official

Entry to ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is free, says ACA official

Captain of the 1983 World Cup (Prudential Cup) winning team and legendary cricket all-rounder Kapil Dev will attend the finals of Shriram group sponsored Andhra Premier League (APL) as the chief guest on Sunday (July 17).

The final math will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, under floodlights from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

Confirming the participation of Mr. Kapil Dev, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) treasurer Gopinath Reddy said that the Indian legend will give away the trophy to the winning team.

The APL matches are being played from July 6 and the entry has been free. “Even for the finals, we have made the entry free and we expect school and college students and budding cricketers to watch the finals. If any school or college desires to reserve a particular spot in the stadium, we will make the arrangements,” he said.

Following the IPL format, the first eliminator will be played between Rayalaseema Kings and Uttarandhra Lions on Friday afternoon. This will be followed by the qualifier one, which will be played between Coastal Riders and Bezwada Tigers under floodlights, in the second session.

The second qualifier will be played on Saturday, under floodlights and the finals will be played on Sunday.

APL Governing body member R.V.CH. Prasad said that the matches were being telecast live in Star Sports (Telugu), and it has already generated good response.

ACA CEO M. Siva Reddy said that the first season of APL had provided an excellent platform for the local talent, adding that the tournament was being held under watchful eyes of the 10-member team from the anti-corruption unit of the BCCI.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the inclement weather posed a challenge. He appreciated the efforts of groundsmen to make the wicket and outfield ready in a very short time, despite rain.

Former Ranji Cricketer and governing body member GVV Gopala Raju, was present on the occasion.