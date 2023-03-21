Andhra Pradesh: Kamakshi temple spruced up for Ugadi celebrations in Vizianagaram

March 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Mahaganapathi Kamakshi Sameta Ekambareswara Swamy temple in Vizianagaram was spruced up for Sobhakrit Ugadi festival to be celebrated on Wednesday. The temple trust board chairman Appalabattula Somaraju told the media that ‘panchamrita Abhisekham’ would be performed to the presiding deities in the early hours of Wednesday.

Eminent priests Lakkoju Omkara Achari Siddhanthi and Andaluri Sanyasi Achari Siddhanthi would hold panchanga sravanam in the temple located in Bondada Veedhi. Kamakshi Mahila mandali will hold ‘Lalita Sahasranama Parayanam’ for women devotees on the auspicious day.

Meanwhile, other temples, including Ramanarayanam, Jnana Saraswati temple and Kanyakaparameswara Swamy temple, were also being decorated for the festival. On the occasion of Kotta Amavasya celebrated on Tuesday, the devotees thronged Nukalamma temple located in Santapeta of Vizianagaram.

