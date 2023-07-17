ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kalinga Komati Sangham seeks OBC status for the community

July 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

A delegation of the community submits a memorandum to Srikakulam District Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Kalingakomati BC Sadhikara Samiti State convener Boina Govindarajulu and others speaking to Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Kalinga Komati Sangham-State BC Sadhikara Samiti president Boina Govindarajulu on Monday urged Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar to send a detailed report to the government over the socioeconomic conditions of the community so that it would get Other Backward Category (OBC) status from the Union government.

A delegation led by him submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the grievance cell and told him about the poor financial condition of nearly 95% of the people belonged to the community.

He said that Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had already given a representation to the State government on the issue and it needed to be followed up to draw the attention of the Centre. Mr. Govindarajulu said that OBC status was a must to get reservation facility in the Central government jobs and educational institutions. The association members Jami Bhimasankara Rao, P.V. Ramana and others were present.

