Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada to get Legacy Waste Management Plant

It will be set up to dispose of 3.62 lakh MT of garbage piled up over the past 15 years, says MP

The Hindu Bureau KAKINADA
November 08, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to dispose garbage piled up over the past one-and-a-half decades by setting up a Legacy Waste Management Plant at Sanjay Nagar in the city. 

On Monday, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy laid a foundation stone to set up the plant. 

“The plant will be set up to clear and dispose of above 3.62 lakh MT of garbage piled up over the past 15 years. The plant will be set up at a cost of ₹27.72 crore,” said Ms. Geetha. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The KMC will release ₹16.75 crore, State government is bear ₹4.39 crore and the Centre is likely to grant ₹6.58 crore for the plant. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

KMC Commissioner K. Ramesh has assured to find a permanent solution to the garbage dumping and disposal problem in the city.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app