Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada to get Legacy Waste Management Plant

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to dispose garbage piled up over the past one-and-a-half decades by setting up a Legacy Waste Management Plant at Sanjay Nagar in the city.

On Monday, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy laid a foundation stone to set up the plant.

“The plant will be set up to clear and dispose of above 3.62 lakh MT of garbage piled up over the past 15 years. The plant will be set up at a cost of ₹27.72 crore,” said Ms. Geetha.

The KMC will release ₹16.75 crore, State government is bear ₹4.39 crore and the Centre is likely to grant ₹6.58 crore for the plant.

KMC Commissioner K. Ramesh has assured to find a permanent solution to the garbage dumping and disposal problem in the city.