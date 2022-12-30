Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada district witnessed 12.5% fall in road accidents, says SP

December 30, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu has said that the district witnessed a steep fall in road accidents in the year 2022.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Raveendranath Babu said that as many as 303 road accidents have been reported in 2022. “In 2021, the Kakinada district had witnessed 346 road accidens. In 2022, the number was 303 and it is a 12.5% fall,” said Mr. Raveendranath Babu.

As many as 32 murders have been reported in 2022 in the Kakinada district. While, eight of them are associated with the family disputes, extramarital affair is the cause for the seven murders.

The SP said that Parivarthana initiative has assured livelihood for many families which quit liquor production.