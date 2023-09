Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada Collector receives second prize of India Smart Cities Award Contest in Indore

September 27, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada District Collector and Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Special Officer Krithika Shukla on Wednesday received the second prize of the India Smart Cities Award Contest, 2022, from Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the India Smart Cities Conclave in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The Kakinada Smart City won second place in the sanitation category for its solid waste management practices. KMC Commissioner Ch. Naganarasimha Rao and Municipal Health Officer Pruthvi Charan accompanied Ms. Krithika.