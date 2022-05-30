Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada civic body decision to transfer government schools to Education Department draws flak

Civic body cites insufficient human resources to run the schools

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Council on Monday passed a resolution to transfer 67 government primary, upper primary, and high schools along with their immovable assets and teaching staff to the Education Department citing insufficient human resources to run the schools.

Presently, all the government schools in the KMC are being run by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

The resolution was moved in the emergency council meeting convened here on Monday by Mayor Sunkara Siva Prasanna. Five Telugu Desam Party Corporators opposed the resolution and threatened to launch protests against the decision if the civic body did not withdraw it.

“The civic body does not have sufficient human resources and mechanism to run the 67 government schools. The decision has been taken to transfer all the 67 schools along with its immovable assets and teaching staff to the Education Department,” the resolution stated.

Protests

Addressing a press conference later, former TDP MLA Vanamadi Kondababu alleged that the civic body was secretive about the idea of transferring all the government schools and their immovable properties to the Education Department.

“The government schools are being run by all the civic bodies in the State. The estimated worth of total immovable assets of the 67 government schools exceeds ₹5,000 crore in Kakinada. If transferred from the civic body, the safety of the assets will be in question,” said Mr. Kondababu.

The TDP would protest against the civic body’s move that would harm the government education in the city, he said and appealed to parents, students, and the government teachers of these schools to join the TDP in intensifying the protest until the civic body withdrew the decision.