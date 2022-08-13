Andhra Pradesh: Kailash Satyarthi flags concerns over ‘rising atrocities’ against children post COVID-19

The Nobel Laureate attributes it to economic insecurity and unemployment among marginalised sections

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has expressed concern over the economic insecurity and unemployment, especially among the marginalised communities, post COVID-19, which is leading to an increase in the atrocities against children such as child labour, trafficking, slavery and child marriages.

This apart, food crisis, global warming, and the Ukraine-Russia war have brought a number of challenges and impacted the children globally, he observes.

He opines that this is a global phenomenon, and it has to be resolved with human values and compassion.

Mr. Kailash Satyarthi was speaking after he was honoured with the ‘GITAM Foundation Award-2022’, during the 42nd GITAM Foundation Day celebrations at the GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday.

GITAM president M. Sribharath, along with Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, presented the award, comprising a plaque and ₹10 lakh as prize money, to Mr. Kailash Satyarthi in recognition for his services to humanity, particularly for his work against child labour.

Disturbing statistics

“Five boys and girls of younger age are sexually abused and raped every hour in India according to government statistics, and the reality is much more serious,” Mr. Kailash Satyarthi said.

“In many cases, the victims are not coming forward due to various issues, which is a major concern. There is a report stating that 53% of Indian women before attaining the age of 18 are abused physically or mentally in different forms,” he said.

During his speech, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi inspired the youth with his thought-provoking real-life incidents and shared some of his spine-chilling experiences on the field while rescuing children from trafficking and the trauma that such children undergo.

He said that one should always follow the three Ds – Dream, Discover and Do.

“Every citizen has a right to dream. But dreams should be driven by compassion and for betterment of others.”Kailash SatyarthiNobel Laureate

“Every citizen has a right to dream. Dreams do come true. But your dreams should be driven by compassion and for betterment of others. You should give back to society by multiplication. Those who dream for themselves may become powerful and famous, but those who dream for the betterment of society create history,” he said.

Mr. Sribharath briefed the vision of the GITAM Institution and mentioned that the university was encouraging women leaders to reach their goals.

Prof. Siddavattam presented the annual report. GITAM vice-president M. Gangadhra Rao and Registrar D. Gunasekharan were among others who participated.