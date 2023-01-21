ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa police trace 130 mobile phones lost in a month

January 21, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - KADAPA

Cyber crime technical cell tracked the phones using the Missing Mobile Tracking System

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the recovered mobile phones in Kadapa on Friday. Additional Superintendent (Admin) Tushar Dudi is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kadapa police traced 130 mobile phones, worth ₹30 lakh, that went missing during the month of December as part of a special initiative launched on December 1, 2022.

Those who misplaced or lost their mobile phones had to only send a ‘Hi’ message on WhatsApp to 93929 41541 and lodge their complaint, without having to physically walk into a police station. The response was huge to the initiative, as the department received 1,682 complaints.

The cyber crime technical cell tracked the phones using the Missing Mobile Tracking System (MMTS).

“More than the phone’s monetary value, a mobile user values the data stored in the form of contacts and photos. Losing the crucial data certainly upsets them,” observed Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, while handing over the phones to the respective owners. He cautioned them against buying a used mobile phone without its authentic bill.

Mr. Anburajan congratulated the cyber crime technical wing headed by Additional Superintendent (admin) Tushar Dudi, Deputy Superintendent (Faction zone) Chenchu Babu and Inspector Sridhar Naidu on the effort.

