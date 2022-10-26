Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa police solve the case of two missing girls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kadapa district police have busted the crime involving two girls going missing from Badvel town in the recent past.

The body of the first girl, Anusha, was found in Penna river, which was found to be a case of suicide, while the other turned out to be a case of abduction.

After Anusha’s father filed a missing complaint in Kadapa on October 20, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan formed special teams that found out that Anusha reportedly went to Siddavatam fort the previous day(October 19) on a two-wheeler along with her classmate Guru Maheshwar Reddy.

The duo had chatted on a social media platform for a long time the same evening, to which the girl’s father and sister objected. Mahesh told her sister that he was in love with Anusha and that he had invited her to his birthday party the next day. The girl, however, refused to attend in spite of the constant pressure exerted by him over phone.

Even as Mahesh was celebrating his birthday with his friends the next afternoon, Anusha had reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the river. The police team that tracked the CCTV cameras found the girl going from Badvel in a bus and alighting at Siddavatam fort. The police launched a search in the area and fished out the body from the nearby river. Mahesh was arrested under section 306 of IPC for harassment that led to Anusha’s death.

Similarly, another team rushed to Vijayawada to rescue the girl, Sanjana, who went missing on October 12 from her hostel, after her mother visited her.

According to the CCTV inputs, the girl boarded a bus from Badvel to Kadapa, then to Nellore, Tirupati and finally landed in Vijayawada. She was seen with an unidentified woman, who the police concluded to be abductors. The girl was rescued from those who hired her as a ‘domestic help’. Two women were also picked up, against whom a case was registered under sections pertaining to human trafficking.

Superintendent of Police, Kadapa district, K.K.N. Anburajan said the girl went to Kadapa on her own due to family disputes. Later, she travelled to Nellore in a bus, in which a woman befriended her. She took the girl to Tirupati, before coming to Vijayawada.

Investigation officers are trying to find out how many members were involved in the crime, whether they resorted to similar crimeS earlier and other details.

“We arrested two women, who kept the girl in their custody. Police registered a case on charges of kidnap and human trafficking and are a detailed probe into the racket is on,” the SP said.