Andhra Pradesh: K. Vijayanand posted as Special CS (Energy)
Senior IAS officer K. Vijayanand has been posted as the Special Chief Secretary in the Energy Department, relieving B. Sreedhar from the full additional charge.
A Government Order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Tuesday. A 1992-batch IAS officer, Mr. Vijayanand has discharged the responsibilities of the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of AP-Genco and CMD of AP-Transco.
Mr. Sreedhar, who is MD of AP-Genco at present, has been given the full additional charge as the MD of AP-Transco.
