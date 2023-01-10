ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: K. Raja Reddy appointed In-charge V-C of SP Mahila University

January 10, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy took charge as the In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam(SPMV) on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh government appointed Mr. Raja Reddy as the in-charge V-C of SPMV after the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, Duvvuru Jamuna, completed on January 8.

At a felicitation function on Monday, members of the Teachers’ Association at the university shared their experiences they had with Prof. Jamuna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, a MoU was signed between SPMV and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Research(SVICCAR) on Monday to offer internships and clinical training to SPMV students at SVICCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US