Andhra Pradesh: K. Raja Reddy appointed In-charge V-C of SP Mahila University

January 10, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy took charge as the In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam(SPMV) on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh government appointed Mr. Raja Reddy as the in-charge V-C of SPMV after the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor, Duvvuru Jamuna, completed on January 8.

At a felicitation function on Monday, members of the Teachers’ Association at the university shared their experiences they had with Prof. Jamuna.

Meanwhile, a MoU was signed between SPMV and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Research(SVICCAR) on Monday to offer internships and clinical training to SPMV students at SVICCAR.

