Andhra Pradesh: Justice will prevail in Y.S. Viveka murder case, says D.L. Ravindra Reddy

April 14, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KADAPA

The veteran Congress leader advises Vijayamma and Sharmila to guard themselves from strangers

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Former Minister D.L. Ravindra Reddy has said that justice will prevail in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy in spite of the attempts to “politically influence” the case.

The veteran Congress leader made his comments at Khajipet during the birth anniversary celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

Speaking after paying tributes, Mr. Ravindra Reddy said the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar would always prevail, in spite of the hurdles.

Referring to the change in the CBI officer dealing with the sensational case, Mr. Ravindra Reddy said the accused would be finally brought to book.

The Mydukur leader, who remained a close confidant of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, made it clear that he would not contest the general elections from Mydukur, not even as an independent.

In a startling advice, he urged YSRCP former honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma and YSR Telangana Party leader Y.S. Sharmila to stay safe and guard themselves from strangers.

