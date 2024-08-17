GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh junior doctors boycott emergency duties

In their absence, those who completed MBBS and working in Primary Healthcare Centres, were performing the duties wearing black badges

Published - August 17, 2024 05:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Medical college students participating in a candlelight vigil, at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday.

Medical college students participating in a candlelight vigil, at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A.P. Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) general secretary P. Achyuth and a PG doctor from Kurnool Medical College (KMC) on Friday said junior doctors across the State boycotted emergency duties as well from August 15. They had boycotted only outpatient and ward duties till then.

“In the aftermath of vandalism at the Kolkata hospital on August 14 night, we have decided to boycott emergency duties from August 15 afternoon,” he said, adding that the protest would continue until their demands were met, one of which included implementation of the Prevention of Violence Against Healthcare Professionals and Clinical Establishments Bill, 2022.

In their absence, Service Post Graduates, those who completed MBBS and working in Primary Healthcare Centres, were performing the duties wearing black badges, he said, adding that teaching staff had also been roped in to render their services. Some doctors were working extra hours to let them protest, he said.

Mr. Achyuth said APJUDA expressed disappointment that there had been no statement on the incident from the State government.

“But we have received support from the Government Doctors’ Association (GDA) in the State and also from the Indian Medical Association, who called for a nationwide strike of doctors for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on August 17 to 6 a.m. on August 18,” he said.

While IMA State general secretary P. Phanidhar said emergency services would be attended to, GDA State president Jayadheer said all doctors from government hospitals would stage a dharna in front of the administrative offices from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on August 17, wearing black badges.

However, Government General Hospital In-charge Superintendent in Vijayawada said the government doctors had no permission to stage dharna for even an hour, and that they could express solidarity.

“Medical services will not be affected as government hospitals have not been granted permission,” he said.

As per unconfirmed information, no government hospital was granted permission to stage dharna on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on August 16, more than 1,500 students from medical colleges in and around Vijayawada gathered at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium to take part in a candlelight vigil to express solidarity with the on-duty trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered on the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Holding candlelights, the doctors staged a silent protest at the stadium for two hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., demanding justice for the victim and improved security measures at their workplaces.

