Andhra Pradesh: ‘Judicial capital’ developing at a fast pace, says Minister

A. Suresh visits Kurnool for the first time after Cabinet reshuffle

The ‘judicial capital’ of the State is developing at a fast pace and the Municipal Administration Department will provide all possible support to ensure its sustained growth, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh said while inaugurating two Urban Health Centres in the city on Monday.

“While Andhra Pradesh is one of the fastest developing States in the country, Kurnool is one of the fastest growing cities and the efforts of the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and District Collector to convert it into a green city are visible,” the Minister said, appreciating the officials for ensuring a reduction in the use of single-use plastics in the city.

During his first-ever visit to the city after the Cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Suresh said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to modernising hospitals and ensure delivery of high-quality medical care for people, and renovating or building new Urban Health Centres (UHCs) as part of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme.

Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah thanked the Minister for his support and said the city would benefit from Mr. Suresh’s close ties with several denizens hailing from Kurnool.

Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, and Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan were present at the inaugural of the works at Y-Junction, and opening of UHCs built at a cost of ₹9 crore in wards 2 and 6.