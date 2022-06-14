Andhra Pradesh: Jubilant farmers take out tractor rally to thank govt. in Konaseema

400 tractors go on a 30-km procession celebrating crop insurance payout

Farmers taking out a rally at Ramachandrapuram town in Konaseema district on Tuesday.

Farmers on Tuesday took out a mega rally comprising 400 tractors for a distance of 30 km in a show of gratitude to the State government for releasing crop insurance payout amounting to ₹219.32 crore, in compensation for the crop loss reported during the Kharif 2021 season, in Konaseema district.

As many as 82,217 farmers on Tuesday received the crop insurance payout in Konaseema district.

The rally, led by Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna’s son Ch. Naren, began at Ramachandrapuram town and covered villages in Kajuru, Gangavaram and Ramachandrapuram mandals.

In a press release, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna urged the farmers to speed up Kharif operations without any delay.

“The crop insurance released on Tuesday can be utilised for input costs in paddy cultivation in Konaseema district. The government has come to the rescue of the farmers on all aspects including timely supply of irrigation water to the Godavari delta,” the Minister said.

By May end, the State government had also cleared the pending payment pertaining to the paddy procured from the farmers in the Rabi 2021-22 season in Konaseema district. In a release, Konaseema Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that the district authorities will ensure supply of every input including seed and fertilizers apart from timely release of financial benefits including crop insurance.