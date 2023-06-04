ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: JSP leader takes stock of arrangements for Pawan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’

June 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party chief will cover 11 constituencies in the first leg of his yatra scheduled to begin in Kakinada district on June 14

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday discussed the arrangements for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ scheduled to begin in Kakinada district on June 14 with leaders from the erstwhile Godavari districts, in a meeting at the JSP office near Mangalagiri.

Mr. Kalyan will first have darshan at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram before setting out on his much-awaited campaign, which is aimed at exposing the “failures of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)“ and acquainting himself with the problems faced by people during the last four years.

The JSP chief will be covering Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada urban and rural, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, P.Gannavaram, Razole, Narasapuram, Palakollu and Bhimavaram constituencies in the first leg of his tour.

