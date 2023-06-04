HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: JSP leader takes stock of arrangements for Pawan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’

The Jana Sena Party chief will cover 11 constituencies in the first leg of his yatra scheduled to begin in Kakinada district on June 14

June 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday discussed the arrangements for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Yatra’ scheduled to begin in Kakinada district on June 14 with leaders from the erstwhile Godavari districts, in a meeting at the JSP office near Mangalagiri.

Mr. Kalyan will first have darshan at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram before setting out on his much-awaited campaign, which is aimed at exposing the “failures of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)“ and acquainting himself with the problems faced by people during the last four years.

The JSP chief will be covering Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada urban and rural, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, P.Gannavaram, Razole, Narasapuram, Palakollu and Bhimavaram constituencies in the first leg of his tour.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.