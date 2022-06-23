A job posting that came 24 years too late in Andhra Pradesh

4,534 candidates qualified DSC examination in 1998

Allaka Kedara Eswara Rao from Sidi village in Srikakulam district eking his livelihood by selling dress material on a cycle. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

4,534 candidates qualified DSC examination in 1998

Allaka Kedara Eswara Rao was elated when he saw his name in the final merit list of the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination held in 1998.

Having a government job, Mr. Rao, then 32 years old, had nurtured many dreams. However, the dreams never got fulfilled as his appointment letter never came. The posting of 4,534 candidates who qualified the DSC exams conducted by the then government of undivided Andhra Pradesh was put on hold.

The candidates finally will get their jobs after a prolonged legal battle that lasted not for a year or two, but 24 years. With the initiative of the State government, a notification was issued recently, confirming that the candidates would finally be posted as teachers in government schools.

The wait of over more than two decades has been harsh on Mr. Rao.

“I have been earning my livelihood by selling dress material on a cycle. Had I got the posting in right time, my life would have been different. Despite being selected for a government job two decades ago, I have been struggling to earn two square meals a day. I earn ₹4,000 a month now,” says Mr. Rao, a resident of Sidi village near Patapatnam in Srikakulam district.

Asked about whether he would join the job, he says, “The retirement age is 62. I will have a few years of service before I retire. I will take up the job.”

Some of the candidates opted for jobs in private schools, while others settled in various professions.

Mr. Rao said he endured a hard time during the coronavirus pandemic as he almost lost his livelihood owing to the restrictions imposed.

“With almost no income, I was struggling to meet my both ends meet,” says Mr. Rao, who never got married.

“With such meagre income, how can you even think of marriage,” he adds.

He was surprised when the news of posting spread. “I am happy now. But, nothing can commensurate for the delay,“ he says.