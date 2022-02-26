Andhra Pradesh: job mela evokes good response from pharmacy, engineering students

Around 200 youngsters selected in the interviews

Graduates attending the mega job mela conducted at Maharaja Pharmacy College of Vizianagaram on Saturday.

A mega job mela conducted by Pulsus Group in Maharaja Pharmacy College in Vizianagaram on Saturday evoked good response from graduates mainly having engineering, pharmacy and biotechnology background.

College placement officer R. Rajeswari and Pulsus senior executives including Kishore Naidu, Dwivedi, and M. Sravani conducted interviews for the applicants.

Around 200 youngsters were selected in the interviews.

Mr. Kishore told the media that the company CEO Gedela Srinubabu had directed them to recruit at least 1,000 youngsters from north Andhra region by conducting special job melas in reputed colleges and other institutions such as Maharaja Pharmacy College.

He said the successful candidates would be provided jobs in the company’s branches located in New Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad after completion of initial training in Visakhapatnam. The college management thanked Pulsus Group for selecting pharmacy students in the campus recruitment drive.