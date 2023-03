March 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KAKINADA

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju on Tuesday announced that the ninth convocation would be held in the third week of April.

In an official release, Prof. Prasada Raju has said that the exact date would be fixed in consultation with the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Those who passed out from the university between the 2020-22 academic years would be awarded degrees in the convocation.