May 20, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju on Friday said that the university has been accredited with an A+ grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

The accreditation is valid for five years. The NAAC team inspected the university between May 9 and 11.