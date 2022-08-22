Andhra Pradesh: JNTU-GV new Principal takes charge in Vizianagaram

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
August 22, 2022 20:57 IST

JNTU College of Engineering-Gurajada Vizianagaram new Principal K. Srikumar said that he would give utmost priority to internships and skill-oriented education for students to get jobs in reputed firms. He took charge in the presence of Registrar G.V. Swami Naidu who assured to extend full cooperation to him in improving the image of the institution. Dr. Srikumar, who joined as an Assistant Professor in JNTU-Kakinada, held many posts, including Training and Placement Officer, NSS Coordinator and in-charge of examinations.

