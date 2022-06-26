Andhra Pradesh: JNTU-Anantapur’s moment of pride

ISRO releases special postal stamp on scientist Kalyani, an alumni of the university, for her role in MOM launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a special postal stamp of ₹5 denomination on scientist K. Kalyani, an alumni of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur.

The stamp was released recently in honour of Ms. Kalyani for her contribution in the launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and development of Lyman Alpha Photometer (LAP).

The LAP is an absorption cell photometer, and measures the relative abundance of deuterium and hydrogen from Lyman-alpha emission in the Martian upper atmosphere (typically Exosphere and exobase).

Ms. Kalyani had graduated from JNTU-A in 2002 with a gold medal and joined the ISRO in 2003. She had completed her post-graduation from IISc, Bengaluru, in 2011 and, as part of the Chandrayaan-1, she had received he team excellence award.

Ms. Kalyani was also one of the designers of GSAT 29 spacecraft.

In a release, university Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana, Rector Vijay Kumar and the Registrar, while conveying Ms. Kalyani’s achievements, congratulated her and said the university was proud to have such an alumni.