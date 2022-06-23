Andhra Pradesh: JNTU-A to offer M.Tech programme in bridge and tunnel engineering

University signs MoU with Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTU-A) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for introducing an M.Tech programme on bridge and tunnel engineering at the JNTU-A College of Engineering, Anantapur.

Additional Director General Dharmananda Sarangi signed the MoU documents on behalf of the MoRTH, while the university was represented by its Registrar C. Sashidhar.

“Bridge and tunnel engineering is a first-of-its-kind course in the country. It will be fully funded by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Civil Engineering Department will offer the course,” said Mr. Sashidhar at the MoU documents exchange programme on the university campus on Wednesday.

Mr. Sarangi stressed the need for producing highly-skilled manpower, in view of the slew of infrastructure development activities being undertaken by the MoRTH across the country.

Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Janardhana thanked the MoRTH for their support for introduction of the new programme, a release from the JNTUA said on Thursday.

R&B National Highways Superintending Engineer Murali Mohan expressed said the course would be very useful for the students.

University Rector M. Vijaya Kumar, college Principal and the civil engineering faculty of the college were present on the occasion.