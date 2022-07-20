Andhra Pradesh: Janavani–Jana Sena Bharosa programme postponed to July 31

The Jana Sena Party (JSP)’s Janavani–Jana Sena Bharosa programme has been postponed from July 24 to July 31 due to the indisposition of its president Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Kalyan has been suffering from a viral fever since his participation in the programme in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, a press release said on Wednesday.

Some party leaders and security personnel have also fallen sick, forcing the programme organisers to put it off to July 31. The time and venue have not yet been finalised.

The JSP has so far organised the public outreach programme in Vijayawada and Bhimavaram. It is still to be held in the Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions.