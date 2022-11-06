Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party stages protest against demolition of houses in Guntur district

Jana Sena Party leaders staging a protest at Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party staged protests at Gajapathinagaram and Pusapatirega of Nellimarla constituency in Vizianagaram district over the demolition of many houses and structures at Ippatam village in Guntur district, where the party president Pawan Kalyan had organised a public meeting in March with the support of locals.

Party leaders Marrapu Suresh, Midatana Ravikumar and others staged an agitation in Gajapathinagaram while alleging that the government was harassing common people and sympathisers of the JSP.

Party leaders Tummi Appala Raju and Tummi Lakshmiraj and others raised slogans against the government while organising the protest at Pusapatirega. Mr. Appala Raju alleged that YSRCP government removed all the statues of great leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, while giving special protection to the statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Ippatam village.

“The government harassed people living at Ippatam under the guise of road extension which is not at all required for a small village. It has also created lot of hurdles for Pawan Kalyan’s visit to the village. It is nothing but violation of norms of the Indian Constitution which had given the right to everyone to express views freely and move anywhere in the country,” said Mr.Appala Raju.

In another meeting held in Vizianagaram, the party leaders Adada Mohana Rao and Tyda Ramakrishna Rao said that the incidents being occurred in the State should be brought to the notice of the Union Home Ministry and the National Human Rights Commission.