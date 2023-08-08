ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party seeks special financial package for Parvatipuram-Manyam district on the eve of Adivasi Day

August 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

‘It is the lone district in Andhra Pradesh with highest population of tribal families’

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao speaking to party leaders in Parvatipuram over issues of tribal people on the eve of Adivasi Day on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Tuesday asked the State government to announce a special financial package for Parvatipuram-Manyam district as it was the lone district with highest population of tribal families. He said that the government was celebrating Adivasi Day every year on August 9 but their real development was ignored. In a press release, he said that special financial package would stimulate the growth in the district which was formed one year ago.

“Special financial package and incentives for industries would make many companies to establish their units in backward Parvatipuram region. The government should also establish agro-based industries so that the tribal people would get remunerative prices for their produces,” said Mr. Mohana Rao. “We also request the government to launch skill training programmes for ST students so that they would get jobs in reputed firms,” he added.

