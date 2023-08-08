HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party seeks special financial package for Parvatipuram-Manyam district on the eve of Adivasi Day

‘It is the lone district in Andhra Pradesh with highest population of tribal families’

August 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao speaking to party leaders in Parvatipuram over issues of tribal people on the eve of Adivasi Day on Tuesday.

JSP leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao speaking to party leaders in Parvatipuram over issues of tribal people on the eve of Adivasi Day on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Tuesday asked the State government to announce a special financial package for Parvatipuram-Manyam district as it was the lone district with highest population of tribal families. He said that the government was celebrating Adivasi Day every year on August 9 but their real development was ignored. In a press release, he said that special financial package would stimulate the growth in the district which was formed one year ago.

“Special financial package and incentives for industries would make many companies to establish their units in backward Parvatipuram region. The government should also establish agro-based industries so that the tribal people would get remunerative prices for their produces,” said Mr. Mohana Rao. “We also request the government to launch skill training programmes for ST students so that they would get jobs in reputed firms,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.