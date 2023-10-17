ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar to console families of party members who passed away in Konaseema and Kakinada districts

October 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar  .

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar will console the family members of party active members who passed away recently due to various reasons in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts during his two-day tour from October 18. 

The Jana Sena Party offers aid to the party cadre as part of their insurance policy. Mr. Manohar will meet the party cadre in Konaseema district on October 18. The next day, he will conduct a review meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile East Godavari district in Kakinada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US