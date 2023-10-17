Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar to console families of party members who passed away in Konaseema and Kakinada districts

October 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar will console the family members of party active members who passed away recently due to various reasons in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts during his two-day tour from October 18.

The Jana Sena Party offers aid to the party cadre as part of their insurance policy. Mr. Manohar will meet the party cadre in Konaseema district on October 18. The next day, he will conduct a review meeting with the leaders of the erstwhile East Godavari district in Kakinada.