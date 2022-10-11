Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party alleges use of YSRCP colours and lights in Sirimanotsavam in Vizianagaram

The Hindu Bureau October 11, 2022 20:00 IST

‘All heritage structures including Clock Tower, fort and music college building, were decorated with the party colours to influence devotees during the celestial procession and Vizianagara Utsavalu’

‘All heritage structures including Clock Tower, fort and music college building, were decorated with the party colours to influence devotees during the celestial procession and Vizianagara Utsavalu’

Jana Sena Party senior leader Adada Mohana Rao on Tuesday alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had turned Sirimanotsavam as their party function by arranging lights resembling the YSRCP colours and painting all walls with the party colours. In a press statement, he said all heritage structures including Clock Tower, fort and music college building, others were decorated with YSRCP party colours to influence the devotees during the celestial procession and Vizianagara Utsavalu. Janavani programme He urged people to participate in Janavani programme of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam on October 16. He urged the public to submit their petitions to Mr. Pawan who would in turn bring the attention of the government over the issues.



Our code of editorial values