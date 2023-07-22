HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party activists stage protest over water crisis in Parvatipuram constituency

July 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party leaders staging a protest at DN Patnam of Parvatipuram constituency on Saturday.

Jana Sena Party leaders staging a protest at DN Patnam of Parvatipuram constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party leaders Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, Aguru Mani and others staged a protest at DK Patnam area of Parvatipuram Assembly constituency on Saturday over water crisis in the area and other parts of the town. Mr. Mohana Rao alleged that local YSRCP leaders, including MLA Alajangi Jogarao, were criticising the Jana Sena Party leaders when they were trying to highlight the civic issues. He asked the district administration to ensure safe drinking water in Parvatipuram and surrounding areas to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.