Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party activists stage protest over water crisis in Parvatipuram constituency

July 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Jana Sena Party leaders Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, Aguru Mani and others staged a protest at DK Patnam area of Parvatipuram Assembly constituency on Saturday over water crisis in the area and other parts of the town. Mr. Mohana Rao alleged that local YSRCP leaders, including MLA Alajangi Jogarao, were criticising the Jana Sena Party leaders when they were trying to highlight the civic issues. He asked the district administration to ensure safe drinking water in Parvatipuram and surrounding areas to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases.