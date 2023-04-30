Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party activists participate in Lokesh’s Yuva Galam walkathon at Yemmiganur

April 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Yuva Galam padayatra by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh at Yemmiganur in Kurnool district saw a new political dimension, with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers enthusiastically participating in the programme and going around the streets in jeeps with flags of both the parties flying on top of their vehicles on Sunday.

The holiday crowd came out in large numbers as temperatures remained marginally low.

Mr. Lokesh greeted the JSP workers at the public meeting he addressed in the evening. Despite a downpour for some time, people continued to come out of the houses and greet Mr. Lokesh.

Aid to Dalit farmer

The TDP leader extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to a Dalit woman farmer, Rangamma, who participated in the face-to-face programme organised by the Yuva Galam team with the farmers at Machapuram.

Ms. Rangamma had taken 12 acres of land on lease and cultivated crops, but incurred a huge loss. Unable to bear the burden of debt, her husband, Anjanaiah, had committed suicide. Ms. Rangamma alleged that she had not received any help from the State government.

“We will provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh when we come to power, but for now we are giving you ₹1 lakh assistance from the party,” Mr. Lokesh he told Ms. Rangamma.

SC group’s plea

Representatives of the Scheduled Castes met Mr. Lokesh at Srinivasa Circle at Yemmiganur, and urged him that all the 27 welfare schemes that had been withdrawn by the YSRCP government be revived once the TDP returned to power.

Mr. Lokesh urged them to strive to bring the TDP back to power and ensure that party national president N. Chandrababau Naidu becomes the Chief Minister again.

At the public meeting, Mr. Lokesh said late party leader B.V. Mohan Reddy had brought recognition to the Yemmiganur weavers.

High power tariff

Mr. Lokesh also visited a couple of handloom weavers’ houses, where they expressed helplessness due to lack of support form the YSRC government.

The weavers told Mr. Lokesh that they had not received any loans for looms, but their power bill, which used to be around ₹300 a month, went up to ₹800.

Referring to the CID taking into custody former MLC Adireddi Appa Rao and party leader Adireddi Vasu in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Lokesh alleged that it was a fallout of “sheer vengeance as they refused to join the YSRCP.”