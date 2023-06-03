Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party activists gear up for Pawan Kalyan’s yatra on ‘Varahi’ in Kakinada district on June 14

June 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Jana Sena Party activists are gearing up for the maiden tour of party president K. Pawan Kalyan on ‘Varahi’, a specially designed campaign vehicle, from June 14 in the Godavari region.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will kick-start the yatra at Annavaram on June 14, and enter into the erstwhile East Godavari district, in which he would interact with all sections of people on their issues, and address a public meeting in every Assembly segment.

Speaking to The Hindu, JSP erstwhile East Godavari president Kandula Durgesh has said, “The yatra on ‘Varahi’ is completely an apolitical yatra. It is purely to understand the Godavari region and its life and existing problems and challenges. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will meet farmers, women and various sections of people separately to know about their issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The yatra will document the ground-level problems and long-pending issues. The present state of tenant farmers in the Godavari region is one of the prime focus areas during the yatra,” said Mr. Durgesh.

In July 2022, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had disbursed financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to the 53 families of tenant farmers, who ended their lives in the erstwhile East Godavari district. In every Assembly segment, among the 11 segments scheduled to be covered, an interaction with the farmers and tenant farmers would be organised, say party leaders.

The yatra will enter Konaseema in the Mummudivaram Assembly segment, in which the party gained strength in recent months. JSP Mummudivaram in-charge Pithani Satyanarayana said, “In Konaseema, fisherfolk, toddytappers and backward classes have many problems to share with Mr. Pawan Kalyan during the yatra”.

The Jana Sena Party is also chalking out a plan to deploy its leaders from outside the Godavari region for better coordination and assistance to the local cadre to monitor the gatherings and meetings.

Meanwhile, the Godavari region became a battleground for all the political parties to prepare for the 2024 elections. The TDP had chosen Rajamahendravaram to release its manifesto-2024, while Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy paid the most of number of visits to the Godavari region in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.