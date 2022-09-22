Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena activists detained after ‘accepting’ Roja’s challenge

Police prevent JSP leaders from visiting Nagari Assembly constituency

Police prevent JSP leaders from visiting Nagari Assembly constituency

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders were detained by the police here on Thursday when they were proceeding towards Nagari constituency, which is being represented Tourism Minister R.K. Roja.

The Minister dared the Jana Sena activists to visit Nagari constituency to witness the development there, in response to the latter’s query at a media conference held earlier. JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal, city unit president Raja Reddy and State secretary Akepati Subhashini accepted the challenge and were proceeding towards Nagari when they were arrested.

“Even as we accepted the challenge, the Minister thwarted our attempt by detaining us with the help of the police. Ms. Roja has proved that her claim on development is hollow,” Mr. Raja Reddy told the media.

The JSP activists threatened to accost Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his scheduled visit, if Ms. Roja failed to give them the appointment as promised.