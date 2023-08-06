HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s ‘perform or perish’ warning to MLAs seems to be working

As per the survey reports being scrutinised, about 15 to 20 MLAs have improved their performance considerably well, and a few others are yet to fall in line, says a senior party functionary who is privy to the information

August 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP founder-president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear several times that those who fail to meet the expectations will not be given an extension at the cost of the party’s prospects.

YSRCP founder-president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear several times that those who fail to meet the expectations will not be given an extension at the cost of the party’s prospects.

Perform or perish, and the legislators whose graph does not improve cannot expect an extension at the cost of the fortunes of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YRSCP).

The terse and stern warning issued by party founder-president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to his MLAs recently seems to be having the desired impact.

The performance of about 40 MLAs and three Ministers is said to be under the scanner, and the axe may fall on a few of them as they are yet to rise to the expectations, say sources in the party.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have begun scrutiny of the performance survey reports sourced from various quarters, which suggest that quite a few MLAs have indeed improved their show.

“As per the survey reports, about 15 to 20 MLAs have improved their performance considerably well, and a few others are yet to fall in line,” says a senior party functionary who is privy to the information.

Some MLAs have really worked hard by laying greater focus on the YSRCP government’s public outreach programme, ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, the senior leader says.

“The people were happy to see their elected representative at their doorstep. There is positive response, and the graph of some is really improving in their constituencies,” he adds.

In the case of a few leaders, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy feels that they are unable to effectively communicate to the people about the government’s welfare schemes and other initiatives, and has asked them to pull their socks up, lest they should lose their ticket in the ensuing elections.

In the case of a few others, though the feedback from people has been positive, they are found lacking in involving the party cadres and working in tandem with them.

“They need to work in coordination with the party rank and file, apart from being available to the people. This is another criterion that is looked into,” the sources say.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking a holistic view of the performance, and the MLAs need to win the heart of not only the people but also the cadres, the sources say, and add that such leaders should improve their performance at the earliest if they were to be in the fray again.

It may be recalled that prior to the launch of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme and after its rollout, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that those who fail to meet the expectations would not be given an extension at the cost of the party’s prospects.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while asserting that the coming nine months were crucial, had said that “only those who take politics seriously and are able to deliver will be picked up again.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.