The visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Narsapuram has been postponed to October 28 in view of the recent incessant rains, according to an official release issued by West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi. The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Narsapuram to lay the stone for various projects, including Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh, on October 14.
Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s Narsapuram visit postponed to October 28
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.