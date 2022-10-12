Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s Narsapuram visit postponed to October 28

The visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Narsapuram has been postponed to October 28 in view of the recent incessant rains, according to an official release issued by West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi. The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Narsapuram to lay the stone for various projects, including Aqua University of Andhra Pradesh, on October 14.