Andhra Pradesh: Jagannath temple in Vizianagaram to get ‘Pravachana Mandapam’
Several amenities including a ‘Pravachana mandapam’ have been planned at the Santapet Jagannath Swamy temple in Vizianagam, with the joint initiative of the Jagannath Seva Samiti and the Endowments Department.
The Endowments Department has started the construction work of the mandapam with an estimated cost of ₹80 lakh.
The temple, believed to be built in the 13 th Century during the rule of the Kalinga dynasty of Odisha, is considered as the oldest place of worship in Vizianagaram district.
With the limited space available on the temple premises, the Samithi has proposed a ‘Pravachana mandapam’ for taking up religious and cultural activities.
Temple honorary president and Vizianagaram MLA K. Veerabhadra Swamy and members of the Committee including Pentapati Vijayaramayya, Balabhadruni Chennayya Setty, M. Venkateswara Rao, Kapuganti Prakash held a meeting recently for the speedy construction of the mandapam.
“Under the supervision of Endowments Department, the mandapam will be built within a year,” said the committee treasurer Mr. Kapuganti Prakash.
