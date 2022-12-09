Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Premier League cricket competition to be organised in Vizianagaram from December 11

December 09, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party leader Avanapu Vikram on Friday said that Jagananna Premier League-cricket competition will be held between December 11 and 20 in Ayodhya Maidan in Vizianagaram on the eve of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 50th birthday to be celebrated on December 21. Along with DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana and YSRCP leader Kalla Gowri Sankar, he released the poster and JPL T-shirts in Vizinaagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 50 teams from all 50 divisions of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation will participate in the 20-20 cricket matches.

According to him, the winner’s team will be presented ₹50,000 cash award and runner-ups will get ₹25,000. He said that the talented among the youngsters would be identified and encouraged further to represent district and regional cricket competitions in future.