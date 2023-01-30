ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Jagananna Chedodu is a boon for self-employed persons, says Vizianagaram ZP chairperson

January 30, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that Jagananna Chedodu was a boon for self-employed persons who would get financial assistance under the scheme to improve their business activity. Speaking to the media at the Collector’s office here, he said that the government disbursed ₹17,24,50,000 to 17,245 beneficiaries in the district.

He said that each beneficiary would get ₹10,000 under the scheme which was launched three years ago. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government was able to take care of all sections of the society with the effective implementation of the welfare schemes in the State. Earlier, Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, Mayor Vempadapu Vijaya Lakshmi, Collector A. Suryakumari and others participated in the video conference organised on the scheme.

