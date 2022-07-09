Andhra Pradesh: Jagan unanimously elected as lifetime president of YSRCP

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his mother YS Vijayamma during the YSRCP plenary, in Guntur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister and national president of YSR Congress Party, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been unanimously elected as lifetime president of the YSR Congress Party.

Announcing this at the plenary, which concluded here on Saturday, party national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said 22 sets of nominations were filed on Friday, and since there was no other nomination, the party unanimously elected Mr. Jagan as lifetime president.

Mr. Jagan was greeted by Ministers, MLAs and MLCs and senior leaders soon after the announcement.

Ratification of the amendment to Part 1 of Article 1 of the party constitution and recognising the party as YSRCP were among the major resolutions adopted at the plenary. The party also resolved to amend Article 8 and 9 of its constitution and unanimously elect Mr. Jagan as lifetime president of the party.

Mr. Jagan Reddy thanked the party supporters for reposing faith in him for over a decade. “I am seeing an army of loyal men and women who have endured many difficulties for over a decade. I salute the party supporters with all my heart and I promise to take care of you. We have set a new trend and brought about a revolution in economic, social and political sphere and in education, health and women empowerment,” said Mr. Jagan.