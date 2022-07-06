Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to visit Kadapa on July 7

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to tour Kadapa district for two days from July 7.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for Nutech Biosciences at A.P. Carl in Pulivendula. Later, he will inaugurate YSR Memorial Park at Vempalli, along with the newly constructed buildings of Vempalli Zilla Parishad High School.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will visit YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and pay homage to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Later, he will leave for Vijayawada to take part in the YSRCP plenary.