Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to release ₹694 crore under Vidya Deevena at Bapatla on August 11

More than 11 lakh students of various communities to benefit

Students pursuing higher education in junior, vocational, and professional colleges will get their quarterly fee reimbursed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a public meeting in Bapatla, will release ₹694 crore into accounts of the mothers of 11.02 lakh students belonging to BC, SC and ST communities under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

With this, the government will be paying a total of ₹11,715 crore under the Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes, including arrears of ₹1,778 crore kept pending by the previous government.

The YSRCP government has been releasing the quarterly tranche under the Vidya Deevena scheme since 2019 to ensure students have money to pay the college fee. Under Vasati Deevana, the students get ₹20,000 every year to meet thir board and lodging expenses.

Of the 11.02 lakh students, there are 2.17 lakh SCs, 45,450 STs, 5.30 lakh BCs, 1.02 lakh Kapus, and 70,984 minorities.

In Bapatla, the police conducted a drill of the CM’s convoy. Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal conducted a meeting to review the arrangements.

More than 25,000 students are expected to take part in the public meeting being organised at the Bapatla College of Arts and Sciences.

As per the itinerary, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave Tadepalli by a helicopter at 9.30 a.m. and reach Bapatla at 10.20 a.m. Later, he will reach the college premises. He will leave Bapatla at 12.30 p.m.