Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to open Grasim Industries unit in East Godavari on April 21

P. Sujatha Varma April 19, 2022 19:46 IST

It will be the biggest caustic soda unit in the State with an investment of ₹2,700 crore, says Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Grasim Industries Limited’s first Chlor-Alkali manufacturing site at Balabhadrapuram village of Biccavolu mandal in East Godavari district on April 21. Employment In a statement on Tuesday, Industries and IT Minister G. Amarnath said it would be the biggest caustic soda unit in the State with an investment of ₹2,700 crore. He said the company had agreed to the government’s policy of giving 75% jobs to the locals. The Minister informed that the project would provide direct employment to 1,300 people and indirect employment to another 1,150. The Minister said that Grasim Industries used advanced technologies to address the problem of contamination of underground water, and included a combined water treatment-cum-effluent treatment and recycle plant with zero liquid discharge facility to ensure that no liquid flowed out of the plant Grasim Industries Limited is a flagship company of the global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. It is a leading global producer of Viscose Staple Fibre, the largest Chlor-Alkali, Linen and Insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India’s largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player, the Minister said.



