Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to launch Vidya Deevena at Bapatla on August 11

August 06, 2022 19:44 IST

District Collector and Superintendent of Police review security arrangements

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Vidya Deevena at Bapatla on August 11.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive by a helicopter and drive to Bapatla College of Arts and Science, where he will address a public meeting and visit a photo exhibition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reviewed the security arrangements at the venue, gallery spaces, stall points, entry and exit points, and VVIP/VIP vehicle parking area.

The SP reviewed the measures to be taken to avoid traffic problems, road diversion arrangements, setting up of signboards, and CCTV cameras.

Later, he inspected the helipad area and the route the convoys of the Chief Minister and the VVIPs will take to reach the venue.

Parking places have been provided at the Agriculture College and Agriculture Market Committee. Space for parking of the VIP vehicles is given opposite Bapatla Arts and Science College, and the ABM Compound area is being prepared for parking of buses and four-wheelers coming from Chirala and Guntur side.

Bapatla SDPO A. Srinivasa Rao and his Chirala counterpart P. Srikanth were among others present.